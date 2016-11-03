BRIEF-Taiwan says local banks sent 211 wire transactions $5.8 mln to Mega's Panama branch

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s cabinet gave the following details on Thursday on local banks’ wire transactions to Panama:

* Local banks sent 211 wire transactions totaling $5.82 million to Mega Financial Holding’s Panama branch in 2012-2014.

* Local banks sent 42 wire transactions totaling $1.6 million to Mega’s Colon branch in 2012-2014.

* Prosecutors are looking into whether these transactions involved in money laundering activities.

* Most of these transactions were for accounts owned by Taiwan diplomats living overseas and employees of Taiwan shipping firms.

* The Taiwan government launched investigations in August after state-run Mega’s New York branch agreed to pay $180 million to New York state’s financial regulator for anti-money laundering rule violations, which included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

