BRIEF-Taiwan says local banks sent 211 wire transactions $5.8 mln to Mega's Panama branch
November 3, 2016 / 1:16 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Taiwan says local banks sent 211 wire transactions $5.8 mln to Mega's Panama branch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s cabinet gave the following details on Thursday on local banks’ wire transactions to Panama:

* Local banks sent 211 wire transactions totaling $5.82 million to Mega Financial Holding’s Panama branch in 2012-2014.

* Local banks sent 42 wire transactions totaling $1.6 million to Mega’s Colon branch in 2012-2014.

* Prosecutors are looking into whether these transactions involved in money laundering activities.

* Most of these transactions were for accounts owned by Taiwan diplomats living overseas and employees of Taiwan shipping firms.

* The Taiwan government launched investigations in August after state-run Mega’s New York branch agreed to pay $180 million to New York state’s financial regulator for anti-money laundering rule violations, which included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)

