Nov 4 (Reuters) - Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into agreement to inject capital of 45.11 million yuan into a Yunan informational firm, jointly with partners

* Says co will hold a 15 percent stake in the Yunan informational firm after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LaQN2P

