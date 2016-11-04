FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
November 4, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 4 (Reuters)- 
DeNA Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   6 months ended      6 months ended   9 months to
                  Sep 30, 2016        Sep 30, 2015     Dec 31, 2016
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales               76.51               74.87           108.90
                   (+2.2 pct)          (+4.2 pct)       (+0.2 pct)
  Operating           15.22               11.38            22.30
                   (+33.7 pct)         (-24.0 pct)      (+51.8 pct)
  Pretax              15.15               12.01
                   (+26.2 pct)         (-24.3 pct)
  Net                 11.23                6.78            15.40
                   (+65.7 pct)         (-26.7 pct)      (+84.2 pct)
  EPS Basic         77.41 yen           47.48 yen        106.16 yen
  EPS Diluted       77.29 yen           47.37 yen
  Ann Div                               20.00 yen
  -Q2 Div              NIL                 NIL
  -Q4 Div                               20.00 yen

NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
