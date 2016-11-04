BRIEF-EBARA Foods Industry announces shareholding structure changes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - EBARA Foods Industry Inc :
* Says its current top shareholder YK Wood Village will cut stake in co to 0 percent down from 15.04 percent
* Says its current second major shareholder KK Iketake Research Institution will cut stake in co to 0 percent down from 11.62 percent
* KMST HOLDINGS, a Kanagawa-based real estate agency, will raise stake in co to 27.81 percent up from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder of co
* Changes will occur on Dec. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/q27JA8
