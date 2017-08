Nov 4 (Reuters) - Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Kunlun Tech Limited formed a buyer group with other four parties and jointly acquired Opera Software AS from Opera Software ASA at final price of $575 million via SPV

* Says the unit holds 33.3 percent stake in the SPV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OV6vam

