November 4, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

BUZZ-Paddy Power Betfair: top FTSE 100 gainer on FY hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Paddy Power Betfair +3% in strong vols & top FTSE 100 gainer as Q3 results show acceleration of positive H1 trends allowing co to hike FY core earning guidance

** Q3 EBITDA +53 pct y/y vs H1 +31%

** Co sees FY EBITDA 390-405 mln stg vs previous est 365-385 mln stg, due to pound slide adding to euro revs, merger synergies & favourable sporting results

** Nearly 1.5X avg vol through in 1 hr of trade

** Only positive mover on negative Stoxx travel & leisure index

** Stock -c.21% YTD vs FTSE +c.9%

