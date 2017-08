Nov 7 (Reuters) - Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Says it completes acquisition of 97 percent stake in IEE S.A., 100 percent stake in Hiwinglux S.A. and 100 percent stake in Navilight S.a.r.l.

