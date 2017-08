Nov 7 (Reuters) - Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says it acquires 50 percent stake for 250 million yuan ($36.90 million) and debt equivalent to 792 million yuan of Xiangyang investment firm

($1 = 6.7742 Chinese yuan renminbi)