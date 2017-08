Nov 7 (Reuters) - Imuraya Group Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Nipponfood.co.,ltd to merge unit IMURAYA SEASONING CO.,LTD

* Says IMURAYA SEASONING CO.,LTD to be dissolved after merger

* Says the merger will effective on April 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PR7Uev

