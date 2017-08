Nov 7 (Reuters) - Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

* Says it acquires two sites in china for 1.7 billion yuan ($250.98 million), one site in canada for C$166 million ($123.91 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fg5S5d

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3397 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 6.7735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)