Nov 7 (Reuters) - MediaTek Inc :

* Says its unit Gaintech Co. Limited planned to buy about 25,000,000 to 33,000,000 shares for up to $100 million

* Says the unit to hold 35 percent to 49 percent stake in the target firm after investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ckTsc3

