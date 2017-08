Nov 8 (Reuters) - Yiwu Huading Nylon Co Ltd :

* Says its shareholder Wang Junyuan has cut 5 percent stake of shares (41.7 million shares) as of Nov. 7, and holds a 5.56 percent stake down from 10.56 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MP90l9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)