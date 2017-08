Nov 8 (Reuters) - Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says Cai Zheng Wang has acquired 25.2 million shares of the company, representing a 44.3 percent stake

* Says Cai Zheng Wang holds 44.3 percent stake in the company, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BB7nzx

