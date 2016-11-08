BRIEF-Nikon announces business restructuring

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp :
* Says its wholly owned unit Tochigi Nikon Corporation to takeover the lens department of the co
* Says Tochigi Nikon Corporation will also takeover the lens department of the co's unit Tochigi Nikon Precision Co., Ltd.
* Says Tochigi Nikon Corporation will takeover entire business of the co's unit Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. and Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. will be dissolved after the restructuring
* Says the restructuring effective on Feb. 1, 2017
