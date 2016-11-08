FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nikon announces business restructuring
November 8, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nikon announces business restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp :

* Says its wholly owned unit Tochigi Nikon Corporation to takeover the lens department of the co

* Says Tochigi Nikon Corporation will also takeover the lens department of the co's unit Tochigi Nikon Precision Co., Ltd.

* Says Tochigi Nikon Corporation will takeover entire business of the co's unit Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. and Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. will be dissolved after the restructuring

* Says the restructuring effective on Feb. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WUDssj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

