Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co Ltd :

* Says it to use 24 percent stake in China Fortune Securities to subscribe 134,012,096 shares of Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd

* Says the 24 percent stake in China Fortune Securities is valued at 1.29 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VZIAFi

