Nov 8 (Reuters) - Taihan Textile Co Ltd :

* Says it appointed Kim Yin Ho as co-CEO, to replace Sul Yeong Gi, due to Sul Yeong Gi's resignation, effective Nov. 7

* Says Sul Beom still serves as co-CEO in the company as well

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/bxe5xk

