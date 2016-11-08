BRIEF-BBA Aviation says trading remains in-line with expectations
* Trading and cash flow remains in-line with expectations, with revenue up 27 pct year-on-year
Nov 8 Seikagaku Corp :
* Say it signed an agreement with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. to grant Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. the exclusive distribution rights in the U.S. on the joint function improver "VISCO-3TM"
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SoFd4q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trading and cash flow remains in-line with expectations, with revenue up 27 pct year-on-year
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
LONDON, Nov 8 Britain's Marks & Spencer said it would shut stores at home and abroad, with its new boss seeking to cut costs as part of a revival plan that will reduce its UK clothing space and switch the business more towards food.