Nov 8 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-Tech Co Ltd

* Says shareholder China Cinda Asset Management has sold 2.26 million shares in the company between Oct 10 and Nov 7, taking holdings to 7.12 percent from 8.37 percent

