Nov 8 (Reuters) - Seoul Broadcasting System :

* Says Korea Investment Management Co.,Ltd has sold 786,979 shares of the company, representing a 4.3 percent stake

* Says Korea Investment Management Co.,Ltd's stake in the company has been decreased to 6.4 percent(1.2 million shares) down from 10.7 percent(1.9 million shares)

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hSHRRZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)