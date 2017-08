Nov 8 (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says unit signs syndicated loan of 6.5 billion yuan ($958.72 million) with China Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China

* Says unit signs loan contract of $1.0 billion with China Development Bank

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eQEWbn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7799 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)