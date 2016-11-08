BRIEF-Golden Biotechnology to issue 20 mln new shares at T$38 per share

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Golden Biotechnology Corp :
* Says it to issue 2 million new shares of its common stock
* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$38 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* Says remaining 18 million shares to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 195.2341 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold
* Proceeds to be used for supplement of working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/I9mup6
