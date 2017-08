Nov 8 (Reuters) - Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to sell Shanxi Pude pharmaceutical for 3.0 billion yuan ($442.33 million) to Shanxi C&Y Pharma

($1 = 6.7822 Chinese yuan renminbi)