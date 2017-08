Nov 8 (Reuters) - China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co ltd

* Beijing Infrastructure Investment (Hong Kong) has bought 669.05 million shares in China City Railway Transportation Technology for HK$1.35per share on Nov 3 - HKEx disclosure

* Beijing Infrastructure Investment (Hong Kong)'s holdings has increased to 55.0 percent from 34.0 percent after transaction - HKEx disclosure

