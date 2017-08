(Corrects to say source text is in Korean, not Chinese)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tongyang Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 53.8 million shares of common stock through private placement, at 11,613 won per share, to raise 624.64 billion won in proceeds for operations

