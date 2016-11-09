FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-CJ Freshway to buy 100 pct stake in Songlim Food for 34 bln won
November 9, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CJ Freshway to buy 100 pct stake in Songlim Food for 34 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CJ Freshway Corp :

* Says it will buy 1.4 million shares of Songlim Food Co., Ltd, which is engaged in manufacturing business of natural and mixture formula seasoning, to enter new market and strengthen competitiveness

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(1.4 million shares) in Songlim Food Co., Ltd, after the transaction

* Transaction amount is 34 billion won

* Expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/guEls6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
