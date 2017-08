Nov 9 (Reuters) - Daesung Private Equity Inc :

* Says change of co-CEO from Seo Hak Su to Kang Myeong Gu, due to Seo Hak Su's resignation, effective Nov. 9

* Says Kim Yeong Hun still serves as co-CEO in the company as well

