10 months ago
BUZZ-Defence stocks catch a bid post-Trump win
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BUZZ-Defence stocks catch a bid post-Trump win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - ** Shares of BAE Systems , Europe's largest arms company, up nearly 4 pct leading a rally across defence stocks as Trump's presidential win firms up expectations of a ramp-up in regional defence spending

** Trump has called on NATO alliance partners to do more to pay for their own security

** "It is a net positive for defence and the U.S defence industry in particular," said aerospace consultant Jerrold Lundquist, managing director of The Lundquist Group

** UK defence contractor Cobham up 3.3 pct. Shares of Lockheed Martin up 4.4 pct in U.S. premarket trading while Raytheon was up 2.1 pct

** Shipbuilding and missile defence should be beneficiaries, while combat aircraft may get a more modest lift, said Capital Alpha Partners analyst Byron Callan in a note

