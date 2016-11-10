FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-NGK Spark Plug and Brazil unit reach settlement with Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 10, 2016 / 1:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-NGK Spark Plug and Brazil unit reach settlement with Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd :

* Says the co and its Brazil-based unit Cerâmica e Velas de Ignição NGK do Brasil Ltda have reached settlement with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil, and agreed to pay about 25 million Brazilian real(about 800 million yen) as settlement

* Says the co and its unit have been surveyed by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil on the suspicion of breaking the competition laws of Brazil

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/R6YMiY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.