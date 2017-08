Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kuangda Technology Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it raised 1.17 billion yuan via private placement

* Says the shareholder Shen Jieliang's stake in the co is lowered to 45.6 percent from 51.8 percent after the private placement

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aZSKPL

