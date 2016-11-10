FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sino Great Wall units to buy construction engineering firm and to set up units for 156 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sino Great Wall Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned engineering unit plans to use 90 million yuan to buy 60 percent stake in Sichuan-based construction engineering firm

* Says the engineering unit will also set up a development firm in Zhuhai, an engineering firm in Russia and a construction firm in Laos

* Says its wholly owned medical investment unit plans to set up medical investment JV in Fujian, with a local firm

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co's unit to hold 87.5 percent stake in it

* Says the total investment of the stake acquisition and the unit establishment is 156 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/J36Srn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

