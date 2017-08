Nov 10 (Reuters) - Takara Holdings Inc :

* Says its Kyoto-based liquor unit will raise stake in the U.S.-based firm Mutual Trading Co., Inc. to 51 percent from 45.4 percent with investment of $8.2 million

* Says effective date on Nov. 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pHTCI0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)