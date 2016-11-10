BRIEF-Tata Sons issues statement on former chairman Mistry

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd :

* Says "received emails and calls from many across globe since board of Tata Sons decided to change its chairman"

* Directors of Tata Sons are primarily concerned with results of Tata Sons and their duty to all its shareholders

* Says "understand and appreciate that a period of change like this can lead to a sense of uncertainty"

* After four years, it is unfortunate that hardly any of his major views on management structure have been implemented

* Dividends received from all other 40 companies (many non-dividend paying) has continuously declined from INR 1,000 crores in 2012-13 to INR 780 crores in 2015-16

* Says there were some significant issues of conflict of interest in relation to Shapoorji Pallonji Group which he did not fully address

* Nobody will deny that there were some problem companies but surely Mr. Mistry was fully aware of them

* Now have an unacceptable new structure where the chairman alone is the only common director across several companies

* Says dependence on TCS was indeed a source of concern for the directors and its shareholders

* Impairment provisions increased from INR 200 crores in 2012-13 to INR 2,400 crores in 2015-16 indicating inability to stem falling values, turn around 'hot spots' referred to by Mistry

* Says group under Mistry's leadership was intolerant to critical reports about actions taken under his aegis

* Says recent development in Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. (IHCL) now seems to reveal true colours of mistry and his ulterior objective

* Says after four years of full-time involvement , continue to be told how these 'legacy' problem areas are a major drag on Mistry's otherwise good performance

* For TCS dividend and even before impairment provisions, Tata Sons would have shown operating losses over last 3 years (with a small surplus in between)