Nov 11 (Reuters) - ReproCell Inc :

* Says it signed cooperation contract with Taiwan-based firm Steminent Biotherapeutics Inc.

* Says two parties to jointly develop and sell a cell pharmaceutical product of Steminent Biotherapeutics Inc.

* Says the co is going to start the business in regenerative medicine field

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/efYh0x

