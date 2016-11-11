BRIEF-Joshin Denki announces reorganization in unit

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Joshin Denki Co Ltd :

* Says co’s Osaka-based household appliances sale unit plans to transfer contracting and operation of household appliances sale business to co’s newly established wholly-owned unit, effective on Feb. 1, 2017

* Says co plans to merge with the Osaka-based household appliances sale unit, effective on Feb. 1, 2017

* The Osaka-based household appliances sale unit will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/annR6

