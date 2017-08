Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bright Led Electronics Corp :

* Says it to buy back 10,000,000 ordinary shares (5.08 percent stake), from Nov. 11, 2016 to Jan. 10, 2017

* Says total share repurchase price will up to T$520,006,900

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ja9xjY

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)