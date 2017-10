Nov 11 (Reuters) - Formosan Rubber Group Inc :

* Says it plans to buy back 20 million shares (4.61 percent stake) from Nov. 14, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

* Says total repurchase price will up to T$6,314,658,501

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wtIWsw

