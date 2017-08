Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jiangsu King's Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest in two trust products totalling 300 million yuan ($43.97 million)

Source text in Chinese:

($1 = 6.8236 Chinese yuan renminbi)