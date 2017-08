Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nan Ji E-Commerce Co Ltd

* Says it achieves gross merchandise volume of 494 million yuan ($72.39 million) on China's Singles' Day on Nov 11, up 82.96 pct y/y

