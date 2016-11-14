FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film and TV unit to set up tour communication JV in Zhejiang
November 14, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film and TV unit to set up tour communication JV in Zhejiang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Huace Film and TV Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned unit, a Zhejiang-based investment management firm, plans to set up tour communication JV in Zhejiang with a Shanghai-based investment firm

* Says the JV to be mainly engaged in brand planning, advertising design, agency, film& TV production and marketing

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the unit to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MSdgVF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

