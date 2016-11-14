BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film and TV unit to set up tour communication JV in Zhejiang

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Huace Film and TV Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned unit, a Zhejiang-based investment management firm, plans to set up tour communication JV in Zhejiang with a Shanghai-based investment firm

* Says the JV to be mainly engaged in brand planning, advertising design, agency, film& TV production and marketing

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the unit to hold 51 percent stake in it

