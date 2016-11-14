FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yamada Denki to fully acquire electrical unit via stock swap
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Yamada Denki to fully acquire electrical unit via stock swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yamada Denki Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into agreement to fully acquire Kashima-based 60 percent owned electrical unit (the unit) via stock swap, with effective on Jan. 1, 2017

* One share of the unit's stock will be exchanged with 3,039.625 shares of co's stock

* 2,431,700 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

* Co will hold a 100 percent stake of shares in the Kashima-based owned electrical unit after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5oO1oA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
