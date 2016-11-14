TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit -6 MTH results

Nov 14 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2016 ended Mar 31, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 to Sep 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.66 8.56 8.87 8.85 (+1.2 pct ) (-34.0 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Net 4.60 4.48 4.69 4.61 (+2.7 pct ) (-30.4 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (-1.7 pct ) Div 3,570 yen 3,520 yen 3,600 yen 3,600 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T