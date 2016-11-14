FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit -6 MTH results
November 14, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) 
Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Sep 30, 2016  ended Mar 31, 2016     to Mar 31, 2017     to Sep 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.66                8.56                8.87                8.85
                       (+1.2 pct )        (-34.0 pct )         (+2.4 pct )         (-0.3 pct )
  Net                         4.60                4.48                4.69                4.61
                       (+2.7 pct )        (-30.4 pct )         (+2.1 pct )         (-1.7 pct )
  Div                    3,570 yen           3,520 yen           3,600 yen           3,600 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
