Nov 14 (Reuters) - Torex Semiconductor Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy back the co's 1.76 million ordinary shares (16.52 percent stake) that held by its unit on Nov. 28

* Says shares repurchase price of totally 2,205,280,000 yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KEQdTD

