Nov 14 (Reuters) - Starts Proceed Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to take out a term loan of totaling 12.96 billion yen on Nov. 21, with interest of of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.29 percent and maturity on Dec. 9

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/arhPW

