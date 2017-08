Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sekido Co Ltd :

* says it commences negotiations towards business and capital alliance with Aucfan Co Ltd

* Says two entities will cooperate on internet sales business and reuse business, in addition to information sharing of purchasing, assortment, sales promotion, as well as management efficiency, etc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GOuD4J

