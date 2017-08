Nov 14 (Reuters) - Apex Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it was required to take corrective actions for problems identified during the on-site inspection by Guangdong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission

* Says problems cover areas of board operation, accounting firm change program, information disclosure of cash dividend, insider information source registration

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RgZTbB

