Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $100 million

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million in U.S. Avegant Corp

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eWLIis; bit.ly/2fPjgwl

