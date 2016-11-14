FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Electric buys equity, property assets via share issue
November 14, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Electric buys equity, property assets via share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in Shanghai Prime Machinery Co Ltd, Thales Saic Transportation, Shanghai Electric Group Property for 3.8 billion yuan ($555.43 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to buy property assets for 2.8 billion yuan via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fypAJj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8415 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
