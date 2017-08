Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Says China Evergrande Group has bought 73.7 million A-shares in China Vanke Co Ltd on November 10, taking its long position in China Vanke to 10.16 percent from 9.40 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2g9WNyj

