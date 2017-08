Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tianjin Keyvia Electric :

* Says GF Xinde Investment Management plans to sell up to 4 percent stake (10.8 million shares) in it by June 4, 2018

* Says GF Xinde Investment Management holds 4 percent stake in it now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wxuHAO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)