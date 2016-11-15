FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) 
Japan Rental Housing investments inc 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Sep 30, 2016  ended Mar 31, 2016     to Mar 31, 2017     to Sep 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.13                7.94                8.19                8.22
                       (+2.4 pct )         (+2.1 pct )         (+0.7 pct )         (+0.3 pct )
  Net                         2.74                2.82                2.85                2.88
                       (-3.2 pct )         (+3.7 pct )         (+4.3 pct )         (+1.1 pct )
  Div                    1,700 yen           1,722 yen           1,740 yen           1,800 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8986.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
