TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments -6 MTH results

Nov 15 (Reuters) Japan Rental Housing investments inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Sep 30, 2016 ended Mar 31, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 to Sep 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.13 7.94 8.19 8.22 (+2.4 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Net 2.74 2.82 2.85 2.88 (-3.2 pct ) (+3.7 pct ) (+4.3 pct ) (+1.1 pct ) Div 1,700 yen 1,722 yen 1,740 yen 1,800 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8986.T